Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.32) to GBX 650 ($8.07) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.31) to GBX 690 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON VTY opened at GBX 555 ($6.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.27, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 523 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,436 ($17.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 694.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,065.06.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Usman Nabi bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £3,685,000 ($4,577,639.75). Also, insider Helen Owers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £37,760 ($46,906.83). Insiders purchased a total of 1,324,543 shares of company stock worth $1,136,907,044 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.