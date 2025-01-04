H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.48, but opened at $61.71. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 72,356 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

