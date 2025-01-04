Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $25.70. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 43,629,021 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.