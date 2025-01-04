Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $25.70. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 43,629,021 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,145,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

