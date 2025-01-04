Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.01. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4,307 shares traded.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.