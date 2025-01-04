MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $16.34. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 211,009 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.