Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1,165,047 shares traded.

SBSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $329,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

