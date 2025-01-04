ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $23.56. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 2,637,365 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

