Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.74. Cullinan Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 33,930 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The firm has a market cap of $738.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $53,547.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,261.60. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $322,057 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,705,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 653,330 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,993 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 567.6% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,176,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

