MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $58.60. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $58.60, with a volume of 1,283 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.