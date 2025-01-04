iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $54.90. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $55.33, with a volume of 12,188,102 shares trading hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

