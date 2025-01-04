KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.86. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 11,842,041 shares traded.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $794.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.