PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.86 and last traded at $118.05, with a volume of 286921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 219.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

