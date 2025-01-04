PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PNF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.