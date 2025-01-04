PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PMF stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $10.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

