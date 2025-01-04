YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3102 per share on Monday, January 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA YMAG opened at $19.20 on Friday. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.
About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
