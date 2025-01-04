Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of EVN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.31.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
