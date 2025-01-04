Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
