PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

