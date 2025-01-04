Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GPIQ stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

