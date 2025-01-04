Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2025

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GPIQ stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.