Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4285 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
GPIQ stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $339.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.