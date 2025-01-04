Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $12.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $33,161.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,151,310 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,075.90. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 143,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,067 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

