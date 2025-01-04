Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $12.89.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
