XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

XFLT opened at $6.78 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

