Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.