Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
