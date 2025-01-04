Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.