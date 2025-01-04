Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JPI opened at $19.90 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

