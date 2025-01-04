Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
