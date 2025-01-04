Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.