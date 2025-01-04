Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

NXJ stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,934,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,424,323.16. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 575,344 shares of company stock worth $7,140,285 over the last three months.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

