Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.17 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

