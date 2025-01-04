Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

