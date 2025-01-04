Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
