Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of TAYD opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a market cap of $109.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

