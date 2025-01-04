Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 100% – Here’s Why

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 100% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 367,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 213,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
