Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09). 1,136,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 975,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
Challenger Energy Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.42. The stock has a market cap of £15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business
