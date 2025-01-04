Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 352,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 244,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.
