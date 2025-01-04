Islamic Coin (ISLM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Islamic Coin has a market cap of $74.29 million and $1.90 million worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Islamic Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,180,259,857 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,289,149 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,180,206,232.816338 with 1,512,604,662.1614075 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.04945351 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,945,337.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

