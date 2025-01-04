ABCMETA (META) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $14,165.96 and approximately $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00017829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00007141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000014 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

