Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (APECOIN)

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $12,579.20 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin launched on June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Asia Pacific Electronic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03027712 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

