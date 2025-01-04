Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (SHOGGOTH)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Profile

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.03884966 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $8,160,392.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the exchanges listed above.

