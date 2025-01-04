ResearchCoin (RSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.52 Million

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, ResearchCoin has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ResearchCoin has a total market cap of $155.33 million and $3.52 million worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ResearchCoin token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ResearchCoin Profile

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 1.4325259 USD and is up 20.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,926,785.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ResearchCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

