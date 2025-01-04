NikolAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.51 Million (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One NikolAI token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NikolAI has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. NikolAI has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $168,022.93 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Profile

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.0062166 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $163,694.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NikolAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

