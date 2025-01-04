LUCE (LUCE) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Top Exchanges

LUCE (LUCE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, LUCE has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. LUCE has a market capitalization of $43.98 million and $22.55 million worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
LUCE Token Profile
LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens. LUCE’s official website is pump.fun/cbdcxko9qavr9hfshgpebg3zekoraed7w1jfq2o3pump.
Buying and Selling LUCE
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.
