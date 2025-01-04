Usual (USUAL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $487.83 Million

Usual (USUAL) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Usual has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Usual token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. Usual has a total market cap of $487.83 million and approximately $262.06 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Usual

Usual’s total supply is 522,547,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,639,234 tokens. Usual’s official message board is blog.usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Usual’s official website is usual.money.

Buying and Selling Usual

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 522,298,310.06378075 with 498,390,512.75234133 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.97773669 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $292,370,748.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Usual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Usual using one of the exchanges listed above.

