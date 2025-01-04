Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Elixir deUSD has a market cap of $245.71 million and $902,734.43 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 245,664,115 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Buying and Selling Elixir deUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 245,664,114.79. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 1.00016275 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $967,751.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.