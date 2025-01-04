Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $121.75 Million

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Wrapped Origin Ether has a market capitalization of $121.75 million and $155.61 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can currently be purchased for about $4,025.66 or 0.04094647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Origin Ether Profile

Wrapped Origin Ether’s genesis date was May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 30,243 tokens. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The official website for Wrapped Origin Ether is www.oeth.com. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official message board is blog.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 30,243.35454858. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 4,025.66259395 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $155.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

