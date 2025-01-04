Parcl Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Parcl has a total market cap of $80.02 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parcl has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Parcl token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.37698446 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $29,692,581.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

