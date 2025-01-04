Wrapped Islamic Coin Price Hits $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (WISLM)

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $74.42 million and approximately $7,220.87 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin launched on October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,180,259,857 coins and its circulating supply is 1,513,289,149 coins. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Islamic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

