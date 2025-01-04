Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $61.07 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mr Miggles has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mr Miggles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,531.66 or 0.99721285 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,959.02 or 0.99135790 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is mrmigglesbase.com.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.06293743 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $5,667,677.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

