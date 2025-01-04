Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NAZ opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.