MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

