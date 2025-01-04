John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is The Dip in Tesla a Buying Opportunity Ahead of FSD Potential?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.