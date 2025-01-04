John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

