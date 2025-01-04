MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MGF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

